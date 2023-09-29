A mother and son were arrested after a search warrant was executed and police say they recovered stolen property.

Officials say they obtained a search warrant for the residence of 41-year-old Jesse Tucker and his 67-year-old mother, Anita Tucker on Seneca Lake Road, in Center Twp in Noble County.

Officials say they got the search warrant because of a theft that occurred in Stark County, Ohio.

Noble County picked up the investigation when detectives found out an electronic device was stolen and led to the location of the Tucker’s.

During the execution of the search warrant, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office recovered several items that were stolen from the Stark County incident, as well as other items that were stolen during two incidents in Noble County, Ohio.

Officials say they recovered a television from Jesse Tucker’s bedroom that had been stolen from the residence of an elderly woman, in Noble County, Ohio.

Detectives said Anita Tucker drove her son, Jesse Tucker to the residence, dropped him off, and waited while he broke in and stole the television along with a chainsaw, which was not located during the search.

Also located a utility trailer and a 4-wheeler that had been stolen from a hotel parking lot, in Caldwell, Noble County, Ohio

Jesse Tucker was arrested and charged with Burglary, a third-degree felony, Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony, Grand Theft, a fourth-degree felony, Theft a fifth-degree felony, and three counts of Receiving Stolen Property, first-degree misdemeanors.

Anita Tucker was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony, Complicity, a third-degree felony, Falsification, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, first-degree misdemeanors.

Both Jesse and Anita were transported to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office where they currently remain.