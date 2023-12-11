OHIO– Schools in Ohio have received threats of multiple explosives inside American schools.

7News received emails from parents that said area schools received threats that there were explosives inside the school.

In Ohio, the Ohio School Safety Center, the Department of Education and Workforce and the FBI have been notified.

The threats are similar to those that occurred in Texas school districts last week, which were investigated and found to not be credible.

A release from the FBI stated the following, “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Local Ohio Valley schools say they have contacted local sheriff’s departments and local police and have not found any threat in local school districts.

Some school districts said there would be extra police presence in the area on Monday.

In an alert to parents on Sunday, local schools said they believed the threat to be Russian hackers.

Local schools want parents to know if they “see something, say something.”