The Ohio State Highway Patrol have released new details after a man died in a wrong-way crash on Ohio State Route 7 in Belmont County.

Troopers say Raymond Cole, 41, of Martins Ferry died in a crash that near milepost 14 in Pultney Township.

State Police say Samantha Seitz, 30, of Benwood WV, was the driver that crashed head on to the vehicle that was driving Cole. Seitz was driving Northbound in the Southbound lane.

Troopers also say Seitz appeared to be highly impaired by alcohol and possible drugs. They also say her behavior was very erratic.

Seitz was arrested and has been charged with OVI, aggravated vehicle homicide, and aggravated vehicle assault.

Seitz is in the Belmont County Jail under a $26,000 bond.

Carlene Cole, the driver of the other vehicle, and mother to Raymond Cole, was taken to the hospital after the crash but has since been released.