An Ohio man who has been charged with murder and other charges now has a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Police from Riverside say Jamar Hayes is still at large for the murder of Shauna Cameron.

Police say the shooting happened on May 8 on US 35 Eastbound at/near the Woodman Drive exit.

Hayes allegedly has or dumped his girlfriend’s Black Chrysler 300 (Ohio Registration JDH8313) because the whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Citizens are urged not to approach Hayes and to call 911 or the police department at 937-681-2301 immediately if spotted.