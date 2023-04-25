DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new bill in the Ohio Statehouse would change the way landlords look at rental applicants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

House Bill 150 sets out to amend sections of the revised code to prohibit discrimination in rental housing based solely on lawful sources of income.

This would include people who receive public assistance, such as grant or loan programs or federal housing.

The bill is being sponsored by Democratic lawmakers Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland and Adam Miller of Columbus.

It is in Committee now, and if it clears, it will head to the House for a potential vote.

House Bill 150 can be read in its entirety here.