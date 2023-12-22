COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Office of Inspector General for the state of Ohio announced the investigation into the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) employee for allegedly hiring an ODOT contract employee to perform work at his residence.

According to Inspector General Randall J. Meyer, the Office of Inspector General received a referral alleging that ODOT District 12 Transportation engineer 2 Nicolas Bycoskie used Lakeland Electric Company (LEC) to grade and landscape his lawn at this newly built house.

Officials say at the time, LEC was in contract with ODOT to perform electrical work for a lighting project andBycoskie was assigned by ODOT to oversee the project.

Various ODOT employees raised concerns about Bycoskie’s lack of detail on the project, alleging he did not notice or possibly ignored concerns with the work by LEC until ODOT management brought the issues to his attention.

Investigators learned Bycoskie had signed his approval to the final ODOT inspection report for the ODOT lighting project even though issues involving LEC’s work performance had not been corrected.

During an interview with investigators, Bycoskie denied giving preferential treatment to LEC in exchange for work performed at his residence but admitted that it might have been a conflict of interest.

The Office of the Ohio Inspector General found that Bycoskie’s actions constituted wrongdoing for violating ODOT policies.

The investigation report was previously sent to the Ohio Ethics Commission, which consulted with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office.

It was reported on August 22 that the Geauga County Grand Jury indicted Nicolas Bycoskie for bribery and conflict of interest.

Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file number 2021-CA00020 is now available.

