A 12-year-old Ohio boy was sentenced after he brought a gun and ammunition to school.

On February 3, the boy was found to have a gun in his backpack at Welty Middle School after another student told the principal about the gun.

Officials say the school responded quickly and removed the student from the office, separating the student from the backpack.

Officials also say the gun was not fired, and no one was injured,

The boy, who has not been named, was sentenced by Tuscarawas County Juvenile Judge Adam W. Wilgus.

The boy was sentenced to 90 days in juvenile jail and will be on probation for a year. Wilgus also gave the boy a term in the Ohio Department of Youth Services that could last from six months until the defendant reaches age 21. The judge suspended the commitment on the condition that the boy complies with terms of his probation. The boy will also be electronically monitored house arrest after his release from juvenile jail.