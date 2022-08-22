COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division.

With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders.

The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled about his win according to his mother, Ashley Ramsey.

“Dale is ecstatic about placing 3rd out of 689 in the country,” wrote Ashley in a message to NBC4.

Ramsey’s “Mullet Champs Gift Set” prize package includes a t-shirt, Pit Viper sunglasses — which his mother says are his favorite — and $250. The youngster plans to use the money portion of his winnings to help other children.

William Dale Ramsey, photo: Ashley Ramsey

William Dale Ramsey, photo: Ashley Ramsey

“He is donating his winnings to Catch-A-Dream,” his mother shared. “He is running a campaign to raise more than the 250 since it costs 4,500 to send one child on their dream trip.”

Ashley previously explained that the charitable organization sends “terminally ill children on hunting and fishing trips and that is something he personally loves,” adding that her son, “has the biggest heart of gold!!!”

When it comes to his newfound status as a mullet icon — his photo was featured in a “TMZ” story about the competition — his mother noted he is staying humble. She imparted that although he’s getting used to being “noticed in public” he is “appreciative of all the support.”

Ramsey’s future in the hairstyle competition is uncertain, his mother relayed in her message that, “He is unsure if he will run again. He is happy where he is.”

USA Mullet Championships, an online voting competition, describes its organization as “the nation’s official mullet-ranking authority.” The contest refers to the “business in the front, party in the back” haircut defined by Merriam-Webster’s dictionary as “a hairstyle in which the hair is short on the sides and top and long at the back,” not a bony fish with the same name.

The USA Mullet Championships started as a competition for adults in Michigan in 2020. It has now expanded nationwide with multiple divisions, according to its website.