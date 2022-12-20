COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday morning after two babies were abducted in their mother’s car from a Columbus parking lot, but only one of the infants has been found.

At around 9:45 p.m. Monday, a woman had parked her car, but kept it running at the Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street. She left her 5-month-old twin boys in the car while she went into the store. When she turned around, her car was gone, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The two baby boys, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, are Black with brown eyes and hair. One of the boys was found at the Dayton airport.

According to Dayton Chief of Public Safety and Security Coordinator Mike Etter, the infant was found by a passenger walking in the economy parking lot. He heard a baby crying and found him in a car seat wrapped in a quilt just after 4:30 a.m. The baby was checked out and observed by Butler Township medics until the parents arrived. Police are still canvassing the area for the other infant.

The car, a four-door black 2010 Honda Accord, was also discovered. Originally described with the front bumper ripped off with a dent on the left rear quarter panel, police said it sustained additional damage on the left side with purple paint transfer, as if was in an accident.

Columbus police issued a picture of another woman as a person of interest in the investigation. Nalah Jackson, 24, is 5-feet 7-inches and 159 pounds.

Nalah Jackson is a person of interest in the disappearance of two babies, Kasson and Kyair Thomas.

CPD added that the Accord has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag on the rear, and a white bumper sticker on the rear that reads “Westside City Toys.” CPD also said they are looking at area businesses to see which ones have exterior cameras.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call a Sexual Assault Detective at 614-461-8477. CPD asked anyone who sees the car or the infants to call 911 immediately.