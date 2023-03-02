An Amber Alert has been issued in Ohio.

Officials say they are looking for 2 year-old Brandon Rozier Jr.

Brandon is a black male with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Officials say the person of interests is a Lucy Renee Bullock.

Bullock is a 22 year-old black female. She is listed as 5’3 135lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and at this time she does not have a clothing description.

Officials say she is driving or in a 2009 Black Saturn Vue – 4 Door with Ohio plate JVU5960.

Rozier is missing from North College Hill, Hamilton County, Ohio