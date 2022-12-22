COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for the last of two missing twins has entered its third day Thursday with no sign of the victim, the suspect or the car they disappeared in.

Police are looking for Nalah Jackson in connection with the abduction of Kyair and Kason Thomas. The pair disappeared when their mother left her car running as she picked up a pizza delivery order in the Short North. When the mother looked back, she saw her car driving away with her twins inside. A traveler at the Dayton International Airport has since found Kyair — around 70 miles away — but police have yet to find Kason.

Columbus police on Wednesday announced they had filed two charges of kidnapping against Jackson, but did not have any updates on new sightings of her or the stolen car. Alongside the charges from Ohio, additional agencies have since gotten involved as the potential grows that Jackson has left the state. Harry Trombitas, a retired FBI agent, told NBC4 that federal charges could pile on depending on where Jackson has gone as the days stack up.

“It would be very possible for the FBI or other federal agencies to file what we call an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution charge,” Trombitas said. “I’m assuming at this point that she’s aware that she is wanted, and that she is purposely avoiding apprehension, and that goes into the fugitive definition as well … [It] could play into the federal prosecution.”

Columbus police shared this map, indicating they have alerted police agencies in five neighboring states to look out for Nalah Jackson. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Jackson also had a list of criminal cases involving the custody of her own children that saw her in and out of jail within the last four years. If caught, her ability to bond out of jail as she awaits trial also becomes severely limited in a federal case, according to Trombitas.

“If she crosses state lines and if the FBI files federal charges on her for kidnapping, it’s gonna be a lot tougher for her to get out,” Trombitas said. “We don’t really have some of the same restrictions that some of the state and county judges are facing.”

The former FBI agent encouraged Jackson to turn herself in because prosecutors could weigh that in court as well.

“I’m sure that would be brought up in court, that she voluntarily turned herself in, that the baby was okay,” Trombitas said. “I’m sure that would play into potential charges, at least from a defense standpoint … They would bring that up and ask for leniency.”

Trombitas also weighed in on the length of time the suspect and infant have been missing. He addressed the common concept that the first 48 hours in a missing person investigation are crucial, as the Ohio Amber Alert case has passed that threshold as of Wednesday night.

“Oftentimes, the 48 hours is critical especially when you don’t know who the subject is, you don’t know what the intention is … As time goes on, it’s more and more critical to get that baby back. The weather is going to turn really bad here in the next couple of days. That just makes everything more urgent.”

The former FBI agent echoed investigators’ pleas, asking for anyone who knew Jackson for help or knowledge.

“We need people to come forward,” Trombitas said. “Any friends, any associates, any family members of Ms. Jackson that have any idea where she might be, maybe a favorite spot for her to hide out, someone to visit out of state … Please let law enforcement know.”

Trombitas said that the repercussions for Jackson can only increase as time goes on.

“I’ve worked a number of kidnapping cases over my career, and it’s just awful,” Trombitas said. “Don’t make things worse … Let’s put an end to this.”