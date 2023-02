The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County Ohio was on fire on Wednesday.

The fire happened just after 1pm on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Neffs fire department and Cumberland Trail fire department are on scene.

Cumberland Trail Assistant Chief Tim Hall says there are no injuries at this time.

7News is working to get more details

Crews are responding to a large fire at the Glencoe American Legion. 7News will bring you updates as we learn more. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/reP24YbmNL — Colin Roose (@ColinRooseNews) February 1, 2023

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.