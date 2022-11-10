(WTRF) – Join WTRF for our “Veterans Voices” special.

This hour-long show features the stories of our local heroes and organizations across the Ohio Valley who help support them.

You’ll hear from the last three living World War II veterans in Monroe County, a woman who served in the Navy WAVEs and more of the “Greatest Generation”.

Other features include a group using wild mustangs to help veterans with PTSD and a separate groundbreaking PTSD treatment that started in Harrison County.

The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard took 7News inside the unlikely place they have boxes made to give to the families of veterans who passed away.

Ohio Valley Quilts of Valor shows us how they make the iconic quilts they gift to veterans.

7News brings you all of this from inside the Tri-State Military Veterans Museum in Belmont, Ohio.

There’s still one more chance to watch live. “Veterans Voices” will air on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. on WTRF My Ohio Valley.

If you know a veteran who would like to sit down and share their story with 7News, e-mail kghion@wtrf.com or call our Newsroom at (304) 232-7777 and ask for Kathryn Ghion.