‘Do you have a crappy ex?’ An Ohio animal shelter is letting you name a litterbox after your ex.

The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio created a fundraiser to ‘cheer yourself up, while making a difference for animals in need!’

For a $5.00 donation the shelter will write your ex’s name in a litterbox and then distribute it to the cats to ‘let them do what they do best.’

The shelter will be accepting donations from February 1st through February 12th.

To make it even better for those who donate, the shelter will do a Facebook video showcasing all of the names we receive, in the litterboxes.

You can donate to the shelter through Venmo- @AFHStreasurer2011

The shelter asks for you to use a poop emoji when you make your donation.

More information can be found here.