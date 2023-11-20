OHIO– Do you want to see the best lights and sounds of the holiday season in Ohio? Explore charming towns and big city cheer on the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail! 70 stops take you around Ohio to the best light shows in the state.
Northeast
1. Steubenville Nutcracker Village • Steubenville
2. Joy of Christmas Light Show • Columbiana
3. Elegant Illusions Christmas Lights Drive-Through • Canfield
4. Light Up the Square in Warren • Warren
5. Downtown Painesville Holiday Lights • Painesville
6. Country Lights Drive-thru presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Painesville at Lake Metroparks Farmpark • Kirtland
7. Downtown Willoughby Holiday Lights • Willoughby
8. FROST: An Ice-capped Garden Experience • Cleveland
9. Downtown Cleveland WinterLand • Cleveland
10. Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo • Cleveland
11. Magic of Lights Northeast Ohio • Berea
12. Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens • Akron
13. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad North Pole Adventure™ presented by Meijer • Akron
14. Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo • Akron
15. Nature’s A-Glow • Alliance
16. Ohio Christmas Factory • Canton
17. Foxtail Holiday Lights • Copley
18. The Medina County Fair Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display • Medina
19. Christmas at Kingwood • Mansfield
Northwest
20. Lake Erie in Lights • Sandusky
21. Sandusky County Fairgrounds Winter Wonderland • Fremont
22. Rock & Awe Holiday Light Show • Fremont
23. Seneca County Family Fair Lights• Tiffin
24. Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights • Upper Sandusky
25. Lake of Lights • Kenton
26. North Pole Express Holiday Light Display • Findlay
27. Hensville Lights • Toledo
28. 38th Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank at the Toledo Zoo • Toledo
29. Christmas Cruise Thru • Hicksville
30. 2023 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show • Van Wert
31. Mercy Health Bright Nights at the Allen County Fairgrounds • Lima
32. Merry & Bright Christmas Lights Brought To You By Mercer Health • Celina
33. Gift of Lights at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds sponsored by Grand Lake Health Systems • Wapakoneta
34. Armstrong Air & Space Museum Holiday Lights • Wapakoneta
35. Downtown Sidney’s Winter Wonderland • Sidney
Central
36. Christmas by Candlelight • Marion
37. WonderLight’s Christmas in Ohio • Croton
38. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights • Delaware
39. Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, efficiently powered by AEP Ohio • Powell
40. Inniswood Illuminated • Westerville
41. Licking County Courthouse Holiday Lights • Newark
42. Easton’s Holiday Lights • Columbus
43. Gahanna’s Annual Holiday Lights Celebration • Gahanna
44. Conservatory Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory • Columbus
45. Columbus Commons Holiday Lights presented by the American Electric Power Foundation • Columbus
Southwest
46. Holiday in the City • Springfield
47. Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve • Troy
48. Whispering Christmas • Eaton
49. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland • Dayton
50. A Carillon Christmas • Dayton
51. Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill • Clifton
52. Yuletide Village at Renaissance Park • Waynesville
53. Christmas Glow at Land of Illusion • Middletown
54. Light Up Middletown • Middletown
55. Pyramid Hill Lights • Hamilton
56. Great Parks Holidays on the Farm – Cincinnati • Cincinnati
57. PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden • Cincinnati
58. CVG’s Winter Wonder Lights on Fountain Square presented by Vincent Lighting Systems • Cincinnati
59. Coney Island’s Nights of Lights • Cincinnati
60. Kings Island WinterFest • Mason
61. The Christmas Ranch • Morrow
Southeast
62. Shine On Chillicothe • Chillicothe
63. Christmas at Dogwood Pass • Beaver
64. WinterFest Portsmouth • Portsmouth
65. Wellston OHillCo Lights Holiday Light Display • Wellston
66. Gallipolis in Lights • Gallipolis
67. Belpre Holiday Lights • Belpre
68. Zane Landing Park Lights • Zanesville
69. A Storybook Christmas • Zanesville
70. Guernsey County Courthouse Holiday Light Show • Cambridge
Download the trail map and visit these dazzling displays for an unforgettable holiday experience!