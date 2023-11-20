OHIO– Do you want to see the best lights and sounds of the holiday season in Ohio? Explore charming towns and big city cheer on the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail! 70 stops take you around Ohio to the best light shows in the state.

Northeast

1. Steubenville Nutcracker Village • Steubenville

2. Joy of Christmas Light Show • Columbiana

3. Elegant Illusions Christmas Lights Drive-Through • Canfield

4. Light Up the Square in Warren • Warren

5. Downtown Painesville Holiday Lights • Painesville

6. Country Lights Drive-thru presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Painesville at Lake Metroparks Farmpark • Kirtland

7. Downtown Willoughby Holiday Lights • Willoughby

8. FROST: An Ice-capped Garden Experience • Cleveland

9. Downtown Cleveland WinterLand • Cleveland

10. Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo • Cleveland

11. Magic of Lights Northeast Ohio • Berea

12. Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens • Akron

13. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad North Pole Adventure™ presented by Meijer • Akron

14. Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo • Akron

15. Nature’s A-Glow • Alliance

16. Ohio Christmas Factory • Canton

17. Foxtail Holiday Lights • Copley

18. The Medina County Fair Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display • Medina

19. Christmas at Kingwood • Mansfield

Northwest

20. Lake Erie in Lights • Sandusky

21. Sandusky County Fairgrounds Winter Wonderland • Fremont

22. Rock & Awe Holiday Light Show • Fremont

23. Seneca County Family Fair Lights• Tiffin

24. Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights • Upper Sandusky

25. Lake of Lights • Kenton

26. North Pole Express Holiday Light Display • Findlay

27. Hensville Lights • Toledo

28. 38th Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank at the Toledo Zoo • Toledo

29. Christmas Cruise Thru • Hicksville

30. 2023 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show • Van Wert

31. Mercy Health Bright Nights at the Allen County Fairgrounds • Lima

32. Merry & Bright Christmas Lights Brought To You By Mercer Health • Celina

33. Gift of Lights at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds sponsored by Grand Lake Health Systems • Wapakoneta

34. Armstrong Air & Space Museum Holiday Lights • Wapakoneta

35. Downtown Sidney’s Winter Wonderland • Sidney

Central

36. Christmas by Candlelight • Marion

37. WonderLight’s Christmas in Ohio • Croton

38. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights • Delaware

39. Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, efficiently powered by AEP Ohio • Powell

40. Inniswood Illuminated • Westerville

41. Licking County Courthouse Holiday Lights • Newark

42. Easton’s Holiday Lights • Columbus

43. Gahanna’s Annual Holiday Lights Celebration • Gahanna

44. Conservatory Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory • Columbus

45. Columbus Commons Holiday Lights presented by the American Electric Power Foundation • Columbus

Southwest

46. Holiday in the City • Springfield

47. Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve • Troy

48. Whispering Christmas • Eaton

49. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland • Dayton

50. A Carillon Christmas • Dayton

51. Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill • Clifton

52. Yuletide Village at Renaissance Park • Waynesville

53. Christmas Glow at Land of Illusion • Middletown

54. Light Up Middletown • Middletown

55. Pyramid Hill Lights • Hamilton

56. Great Parks Holidays on the Farm – Cincinnati • Cincinnati

57. PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden • Cincinnati

58. CVG’s Winter Wonder Lights on Fountain Square presented by Vincent Lighting Systems • Cincinnati

59. Coney Island’s Nights of Lights • Cincinnati

60. Kings Island WinterFest • Mason

61. The Christmas Ranch • Morrow

Southeast

62. Shine On Chillicothe • Chillicothe

63. Christmas at Dogwood Pass • Beaver

64. WinterFest Portsmouth • Portsmouth

65. Wellston OHillCo Lights Holiday Light Display • Wellston

66. Gallipolis in Lights • Gallipolis

67. Belpre Holiday Lights • Belpre

68. Zane Landing Park Lights • Zanesville

69. A Storybook Christmas • Zanesville

70. Guernsey County Courthouse Holiday Light Show • Cambridge

Download the trail map and visit these dazzling displays for an unforgettable holiday experience!