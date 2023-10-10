Ohio announced today three new modernizations for Ohio truck drivers that will make obtaining and renewing a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) easier without lowering standards.

The technology upgrades were developed through InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

“Ohio is the heart of manufacturing and logistics in the country,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Freight infrastructure has made our state an anchor for global and domestic supply chains. We want Ohio to be the best state in the country for truck drivers to live, work, and raise a family, and through these kinds of technological upgrades, in which it’s easier for truckers to comply, we’re eliminating friction and taking meaningful steps in that direction.”

CDL Online Renewal

Beginning October 2023, Ohio truckers can now renew their CDL online. Ohioans can already renew their regular driver’s license online, and extending this to truckers means they no longer have to travel to a deputy registrar location and wait in line. Now, they can renew at the click of a button and receive their new license in the mail.

CDL Testing Modernization

Additionally, CDL testing has been modernized so Ohio truckers seeking their CDL are tested on real-world scenarios. The updated test will more accurately require knowledge of modern vehicles and skills needed for a CDL holder to safely operate a vehicle. Modernizing the testing requirements will improve the process for future truckers to earn their CDL and obtain good paying jobs in Ohio without removing the knowledge-testing standards that matter when they are on the road.

Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) Extended

The Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) has been increased from six months to 12 months. This gives individuals an additional six months of commercial driver training before it expires and saves them money from having to purchase a CLP every six months.

“These latest CDL improvements for Ohio truckers are the latest in a series of BMV innovations, in collaboration with InnovateOhio,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “To date, these modernizations have saved Ohioans over 4.5 million trips to deputy registrar locations and more than 500,000 hours of standing in line.”