COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Best-selling author and attorney JD Vance (R) is the projected winner of the race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, defeating his Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, according to ABC News.

A native of Middletown, Ohio, Vance rose from humble beginnings to serve in the Marines and attend The Ohio State University and Yale Law School, according to his website. He is a veteran of the Iraq War.

He spoke with 7News Anchor Steve Moore earlier this year about his early life and run for Senate.

“I was raised by my grandparents because my mom struggled with opioid addiction, so I think I see the problems of this state in a way that’s very personal. It’s not just, I read about them in a book somewhere, I actually lived these things very personally,” Vance shared.

Vance’s early life growing up low-income in Middletown, Ohio was chronicled in his bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

The book was also adapted into a movie, directed by Ron Howard and starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams.

Growing up in working-class Ohio, and then moving into the most prestigious segments of society, he says tells 7News that he noticed some problems.

“And one of the things I realized is that so many of the people who control this country feel no real sense of obligation or duty to the citizens of this country, and that’s something we’ve got to change. You can’t have a real country if the leaders don’t feel they owe the citizens anything,” said Vance.

Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Vance.

Trump held a rally in Vandalia, Ohio Monday night in support of Vance.