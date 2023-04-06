MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, April 3, a Zanesville man with a violent criminal record was sentenced to prison in connection to the abduction and assault of two victims,

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eric Snodgrass, 37 of Zanesville, was sentenced to prison after an incident last October. According to the report, Snodgrass and other members of his motorcycle club visited a local dining establishment. All of the members were dressed in their club affiliation colors, also known as “cuts”.

When the group became loud and unruly they were asked to leave by wait staff, the report shows.

The group left, but Snodgrass returned to confront the wait staff that had asked his group to leave. Snodgrass is reported to have said that “no one kicks out” his club, and proceeded to violently attack one of the women wait staff. When other dining patrons stepped in to stop Snodgrass, he sucker-punched a man, knocking him out and breaking his ankle.

The entire assault was caught on video.

Photo was taken of Snodgrass during the assault caught on video surveillance

Snodgrass pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault, abduction, and assault.

At the hearing, the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office argued for a sentence of seven to nine years.

Snodgrass was sentenced to five years by Judge Kelly Cottrill.

The report states that this particular case is just one of several violent acts committed by motorcycle club members in Muskingum County in the last year.

The Muskingum Prosecutor’s office and local law enforcement agencies are aware of several incidents involving violence traced back to motorcycle clubs and are taking steps to limit activity in the county.

Prosecutor Ron Welch states in the report that acts of organized aggression will not be tolerated. “Our office understands that most motorcycle clubs are for the enjoyment of friendship and riding a motorcycle; however, there are a few groups who choose to engage in illegal activity, which includes drugs and violence. These clubs will be the focus of our enforcement efforts.”