An Ohio bill that is going to Governor DeWine’s desk could get you pulled over if you’re seen holding your cellphone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Senate Bill 288 would allow law enforcement to pull you over while driving and using or holding your cellphone.

There are some exceptions in the bill such as using a speakerphone or waiting at a red light.

The bill would make the penalty to a $150 fine for a first offense along with two points added to a diver’s license.

Repeat offenders would face additional fines.