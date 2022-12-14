Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio bill is moving through the statehouse stating 14 and 15-year-olds may be allowed to work until 9 p.m. on a school night, reports the Daily Jeff.

Teens under 16 years old are prohibited to work passed 7:00 p.m. states current Ohio law.

The new bill was unanimously passed by the Ohio State Senate December 13, and is slated to be voted on by the House on December 14. Senate Bill 251 would allow teenagers (ages 14 and 15) to work until 9:00 p.m. during the school year, only with parent’s permission.

Senator Time Schaffer, R-Lancaster says that it will help employers across Ohio with their staffing problems. He was careful to point out that the new legislation will reinforce the protection 14- and 15-year-olds already in Ohio law.

The current bill states that Ohioans under the age of 16 cannot work between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., they cannot work more than three hours on a school day, and they cannot work more than 18 hours within a school week.

The change to SB 251 would allow students, with parental permission, to work past 7:00 p.m. from June 1 to September 1, and during any school holiday exceeding five school days during the year.

Tod Bowen, the Ohio Restaurant Association Director of Government Affairs stated during a December 2021 testimony, that the limit is appropriate for younger workers and that he believes that 9:00 p.m. is reasonable.”

There was no opposition to the bill, and lawmakers Tuesday suggested that, at some point, that a student’s grade point average may be a determining factor in the eligibility to work.

Senator Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, said that she is happy that they can provide avenues for students to understand and learn responsibility.

The U.S. Department of Labor documents 13 states that allow this specific law.

The stipulation of Ohio’s new law would apply to businesses that are exempted from the Fair Labor Standards Act, which states that enterprises with an annual gross volume of sales above $500,000 or those engaged in interstate commerce. For example, national chain businesses would not be able to utilize this law, but local businesses could take advantage.

The Ohio Legislative Services Commission clarifies that an employer is subject to both the FLSA and a state law, and the law that is more protective of the minor will prevail in all cases.