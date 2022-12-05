An Ohio bill would officially give the Buckeye state a state cookie.

Senate Bill 278 passed the House, 71-2, on Thursday making the Sugar Cookie one step closer to being the official cookie of Ohio.

The bill states ‘ the cookie with the main ingredients of sugar, flour, butter, eggs, and vanilla, commonly known as the sugar cookie, is adopted as the official cookie of the state.

Why the sugar cookie? According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, third-graders from Sycamore Township Catholic school came up with the idea of having a state cookie after finding out other states had a state cookie when Ohio didn’t.

The bill will now head back to the Senate after the language was changed in Senate Bill 278. The bill will go to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk if it gets approved by The Senate.