Two lawmakers in Ohio have introduced companion bills that would make it a felony to call in a hoax emergency or school shooting.

The bill comes after schools across Ohio received hoax calls about threats in their school.

State Rep. Kevin Miller, R-Newark, and state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware said in the bill that “swatting” would be a third-degree felony and make it a first-degree felony if anyone were seriously injured due to the false report.

If someone were found guilty of a hoax emergency call, they would also have to pay fines to the government.

More of the bill can be found here