The Ohio Board of Nursing (OBN) warns its licensees of continued reports from nurses and employers regarding fraudulent calls from individuals posing as a Board of Nursing investigator.

The caller may state that the nurse or nurses are under investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), FBI, or OBN. The caller may ask for DEA numbers or bank account numbers and may threaten loss of licensure if the caller does not receive the information.

The OBN reminds all licensees to please be aware OBN investigators will never request SSNs, DEA numbers or banking numbers over the phone.

If you receive any suspicious calls the Board wants you to contact them at Board@Nursing.Ohio.gov or contact the Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515