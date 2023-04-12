A chemical spill in Ohio has killed over 1,000 fish.

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency is reporting that a chemical fertilizer spill happened Tuesday afternoon near Blue Rock Church Road.

EMA Director Jeff Jadwin says a tank on a truck cracked and spilled almost 200 gallons of the chemical fertilizer into the creek.

An excavating company is working to clean up the spill by injecting air into the water.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, ODNR Wildlife and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene