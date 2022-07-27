A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville, Ohio is asking everyone to help break a record, and the reward? A free special treat!

Chick-Fil-A has declared Saturday, July 30 Record Day.

The fast food restaurant is ending the month wanting to break an all-time Saturday drive-thru car count of 163 cars served in an hour.

They’re asking for the community’s support in a Facebook post to help them achieve their goal.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., they will be giving away special treats every hour.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: FREE 5-ct. Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Kids Meal

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: FREE Original Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: FREE Icedrean Cup or Cone

You’ll receive one free item per car, per hour, drive-thru only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chick-Fil-A St. Clairsville location, qualifying purchase required while supplies last.