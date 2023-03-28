A 7-year-old has died and a 42-year-old man was arrested after an ATV crash at an Ohio park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his department responded to Doctor Singleton Park in West Portsmouth, Ohio for an ATV crash.

The Sheriff says the ATV had struck a wire which caused the operator and passenger to be ejected from the ATV.

Both the passenger and operator were transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

Wyatt Moore, age 7, from Portsmouth, Ohio was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he died from injuries sustained in this crash.

Jeremy Daniel Bryant, age 42, also from Portsmouth, Ohio was transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Bryant was arrested at Grant Medical Center on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 1st degree, Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence.

Additional evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

Anyone with any information may contact Captain Woodford at 740-354-7306.