Belpre, Ohio- On February 24th 2023 the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau were contacted when a suspicious thumb drive was found left behind in a community computer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators took the thumb drive in as evidence when they discovered file names that contained words relating to pornographic child material, but found that the videos had been corrupted.

The thumb drive reportedly was left behind by children’s book author Charles E. Kelly, 75, of Warren Township, Ohio. Also on the the drive was a homemade will in the same name which states “all computer hard drives are to be reformatted where all my info is erased.” A search warrant was then issued based on this discovery.

When investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, Belpre Police Department, and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force searched the home they found 360 grams of marijuana, multiple computers, cellphones, firearms, and printed images of what appeared to be more child pornography.

The initial search of Kelly’s main computer was found to contain a video of of two prepubescent females engaging in a sexual act. The video appeared to have been downloaded in December 2021.

Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances, a 5th degree felony, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a 2nd degree felony, additional charges may be forthcoming.

On March 3rd 2023 Kelly appeared in Marietta Municipal Court and given a $45,000 cash surety bond, he remains in jail.