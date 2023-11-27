OHIO- A brand new Christmas event is officially open in Ohio.

The Ohio Christmas Factory is described as a new Ohio Christmas attraction: No frights, just lights! Over 50,000 sq ft of holiday magic.

Located in Canton, Ohio, the Ohio Christmas Factory features a 15-minute light show synched to music on the 5-story entrance façade custom built by a design company featured on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight, lots of Christmas characters, seasonal photo ops and selfie stations, Christmas cocktails for guests over 21, a giant gingerbread house, Christmas tree stroll and more.

Admission includes The Extreme Christmas Light Shows, Tinsel Tunnel & Merry Mirror Maze, Holiday Character Meet & Greets, Free Photo Ops, Christmas Tree Stroll, Candy Cane Lane, Gingerbread Mansion, the Frozen Forest, Kids’ Fun Zone, Letters to Santa, Naughty or Nice List, Winters’ Wonderland Bar, One-Eyed Jack’s & Christmas in the Caribbean, the North Pole Tavern, and Frosty’s Cafe Hot Chocolate Bar.

Ticket price are $23.95 per person all day if purchased online, Kids’ Admission (for anyone 4-12) is $17.95 before 4:00 pm and $23.95 after 4:00 pm. Kids 3 and under are free.

On-sire purchases are a little extra.

The Ohio Christmas Factory is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December.