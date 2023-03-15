The Experience Church in Bridgeport, Ohio is inviting you to attend their ‘One Night For Freedom’ Limitless Conference.

The night will be hosted by Pastor Linda Seidler & Limitless Woman Co., on Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 7:00pm.

‘In all of my years of hosting, I have never seen more excitement in the Limitless Woman Community. Dreams are continuing to become reality as women in the Ohio Valley are supporting, encouraging and embracing one another,’ said Pastor Linda Seidler.

The night will include:

A gathering for women to support and encourage women.

A freedom box to keep for yourself or to gift another woman who is struggling with life’s challenges such as depression, hurt, divorce, grief, health issues, addiction, miscarriage, etc.

A custom 31-day set of “FOREVER FREE” #LindaSeidlerDaily encouragement cards.

An opportunity for you to be built up and valued for the woman God has created you to be.

An after party, for fun

You can register for the event here. Cost for the event is $40.