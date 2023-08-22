The city of St. Clairsville, Ohio is alerting its residents of a possible citywide power outage scheduled for part of this coming weekend.

Electric service will be discontinued from midnight on Friday, August 25, and potentially last through Noon on August 26.

The City said the power outage is necessary for the AEP line maintenance and will affect the City’s power substations.

The City’s Municipal Utilities Office asks that customers consider efforts to reduce electricity use during this 12-hour period.

In the event of an unseasonably hot weekend, the City administration understands that conservation efforts may be more difficult. However, the Electric Department estimates that reduced electric consumption across the board will increase the likelihood that electric service may continue during AEP’s work. If successful, these AEP operations should complete the installation of the 69KV service line project.

If you have any questions, please call the Utility Office on 740-695-1410 during normal business hours (8:30 A. M. – 4:30 P. M.). An answering service is provided on this line for after-hours questions.