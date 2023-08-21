A club in Steubenville Ohio has been shut down and declared a public nuisance until the owner of the club can prove otherwise.

Club 106 is closed and owner Derek Smith is the only person that can go into the building until a hearing on September 1, a judge ruled according to 7News partners, The Herald-Star.

Smith was in court on Friday after city officials filed a suit asking the court to declare the club a public nuisance and asking for the club to be closed.

In court, The Herald-Star said that Jason Skinner of the Ohio Investigative Unit testified that he has surveillance before a search warrant was executed at Club 106, which shows Smith purchasing boxes of liquor at Kroger and bringing it back to the club.

During the search warrant, Skinner allegedly said they found 30 bottles of spiritous liquors, 32 partial bottles of intoxicating liquors, 73 unopened bottles and cans of beer and one can of intoxicating liquor, as well as price lists for beer, liquor and mixers, along with marijuana paraphernalia, a bag of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a bag of pills and several bottles of liquor in the office.

Smith was arrested and charged with three counts of illegal sale of alcohol and four counts of being the keeper of a place where beer or liquor is sold, furnished, or given away without a permit.

Smith claims that if it wasn’t for 106 there would be “more chaos in the city.”