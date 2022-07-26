Eastern Gateway Community College will continue to offer the Free College benefit after the program stopped for a brief period of time.

In a press release, the college said the Free College benefit will continue for the Fall 2022 semester after discussions between Division Chief Dr. Jeremy Early, DOE Midwest Division Chief for the Federal Student Aid (FSA) program, and College President Michael Geoghegan happened late Monday afternoon.

“The College is thrilled to announce that EGCC can continue to offer the Free College Benefit for new and existing students for the Fall 2022 semester. I want to credit the work of our union partners for always advocating for their members and the families who they represent,” stated President Geoghegan.

President Geoghegan received a call from Dr. Early that EGCC can continue to disburse Pell and continue the Free College Benefit for Fall 2022.

President Geoghegan is scheduled to meet with the Department of Education on Wednesday, July 27th, regarding the cease-and-desist order issued last week about the Free College Benefit Program.

Dr. Early informed President Geoghegan on the call that the Department of Education did not want to wait for the Wednesday meeting due to the Fall start in two weeks.

EGCC is continuing Fall enrollment for the Free College program with the Fall semester starting on August 15th.

The college will follow up with an update on Wednesday after the meeting.