Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on last week’s power outages:

“On Wednesday June 15, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it would conduct a review of all Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages following storms that occurred on June 13th and actions that those utilities may or may not have taken.

I support this review and note that many of the questions Ohioans are asking in the light of these power failures should be reviewed as part of the PUCO process, including:

What steps are Ohio’s utilities taking to ensure that the significant disruption Ohioans experienced last week does not occur again?

Why certain central Ohio neighborhoods lost power and others did not?

Why certain northeast Ohio communities took the better part of a week to come back online?

Did utilities do enough to communicate to their customers ahead of planned power shut offs to protect the grid, especially when electronic communications cannot be accessed without electricity?

“I look forward to the findings of the PUCO.”