Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson was in Mahoning County on March 3, filing for re-election in Ohio’s sixth congressional district.

The Congressman tweeted a video of him standing in front of the Mahoning County Board of Elections building announcing his re-election.

I’m pleased to be in Mahoning County today filing for re-election to continue the important work representing the hard-working men and women of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio in Congress. pic.twitter.com/dXpBSifreI — Bill Johnson (@JohnsonLeads) March 4, 2022

He says in the video, “I’m going to work hard every day to earn the trust and continue to earn the trust of the people in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio and Mahoning Valley.”