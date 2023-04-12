COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Manhattan district attorney responsible for filing charges against former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against one of Trump’s biggest allies – Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. filed the lawsuit Tuesday, claiming Jordan and the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee “has no power to supervise state criminal prosecutions.”

“He (Jordan) and his allies have stated they want the District Attorney to come to Capitol Hill to ‘explain’ himself and to provide ‘a good argument’ to Congress in support of his decision to investigate and prosecute Mr. Trump,” the lawsuit states. “And they have threatened that the House of Representatives will ‘hold Alvin Bragg… to account’ for indicting Mr. Trump.”

Bragg said he is seeing an injunction against any subpoenas served by Congress against himself or any members of his office in relation to the Trump prosecutions.

The lawsuit states that due to Trump and Jordan’s words and actions in the days following the April 4 indictment, Bragg has received multiple death threats, including receiving a package with a suspicious white power and a note making a specific death threat. Specifically, Bragg points to the now-infamous social media post that Trump shared appearing to show the former president threatening the district attorney with a baseball bat. He also alleges that Jordan used an antisemitic dog whistle, calling Bragg “the Soros-backed, new DA, left-wing DA Alvin Bragg.”

Jordan took to Twitter to respond to the lawsuit.

“First, they indict a president for no crime,” Jordan tweeted. “Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”

The lawsuit stems from the committee’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in Bragg’s office who worked on the investigation that eventually led to Trump’s indictment. Reports state that Jordan and other congressmen are looking to have Bragg testify about the case, stating that the indictment against Trump is politically motivated. Pomerantz is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, with the district attorney stating the move is to protect the office’s “interests and privileges.”

Bragg’s full lawsuit can be read below.