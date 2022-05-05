U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Milton Williams, 27, of Austintown, Ohio, with participating in a conspiracy that sold contraband to inmates at a Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton, Ohio (FCI-Elkton).

According to the indictment, from March 2020 to January 2021, the defendant worked as a Correctional Officer at FCI-Elkton.

The indictment states that during this time, Williams and others participated in a conspiracy that smuggled tobacco and cell phones into the prison and sold them to inmates.

The indictment alleges that inmates made payments through a mobile phone application.

If convicted, the Baeppler’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the Baeppler’ss prior criminal record, if any, Baeppler’s role in the offenses, and the characteristics of the violation.