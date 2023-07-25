Experience Barbie like you never have before.

The Center of Science & Industry (COSI) in Columbus, Ohio will be opening an exhibit called “Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience.”

The exhibit will be open from October 4- January 7, 2024.

COSI says the exhibit showcases the iconic Barbie doll and encourages the kind of imaginative play that teaches us that no matter our gender, ethnicity, or background, we can all make the world a better place by doing work that excites us, challenges us, and brings us fulfillment

At the exhibit, you will be able to view various Barbie dolls through history and the story behind how Ruth Handler created the iconic doll, explore 11 different careers, and learn about the more than 200 careers Barbie has had over the years, learn from powerful women throughout history who have broken down career barriers for women, and celebrate the Barbie legacy while experiencing activities that inspire limitless potential.

Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience is included with General Admission to COSI.

Tickets to COSI can be found here.

