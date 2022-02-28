SMITH TOWNSHIP (WKBN) — A Johnson Road couple is in the Mahoning County jail on child endangering charges after a 1-year-old girl was treated for a fentanyl overdose last week.

Court records do not list an arraignment date for Corey Douglas, 32 and Elizabeth Warner, 26. They were both arrested Friday on warrants from Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring for endangering children, a third degree felony.

The charges were filed after the pair took the girl at about 12:35 a.m. Thursday to the township police station because they said she was overdosing, according to a police report.

Reports said the girl, who is Warner’s daughter, had blue lips and a faint pulse when she was checked by a township police officer who also administered the opiate antidote naloxone.

Paramedics took the girl to Alliance Aultman Hospital. The girl was later transferred to the main campus of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Reports said Douglas and Warner told police they thought the girl had got ahold of an old bottle of pain killers that were prescribed when Warner had a tooth pulled.

The couple were staying in an RV in the 12000 block of Johnson Road and said they had recently moved and the bottle may have gotten mixed up with other items or dropped during the move, reports said. However early Friday, police were told by the hospital that a blood test showed the girl had fentanyl in her system, reports said.

After police received that report they obtained warrants for the couple’s arrest.