SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A couple is in custody after deputies say five-week-old twins were hospitalized for multiple injuries in Portsmouth.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH) contacted them about a possible child abuse case on Monday.

SCSO says that one of the twins was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) with a possible broken arm, and both of the twins had hemorrhages in their eyes. The twins were then transferred to NCH in Columbus.

Detectives with SCSO went to NCH to talk with the trauma team caring for the twins, and they were told that the babies had eye hemorrhages, multiple broken bones in their arms and legs, multiple rib fractures, abrasions to the face, a black eye, and bruising. They say that these were “non-accidental” injuries.

Both parents were arrested and charged for the babies’ injuries.

20-year-old Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and 27-year-old SueAnne Carter, both of Portsmouth, were charged with two counts of felonious assault and eight counts of endangering children (four 2nd-degree and four 3rd-degree.

Both are being held on a $340,000 bond.