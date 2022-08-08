CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill Road about a woman who was the victim of an abduction.

The woman told deputies she had been held against her will by a man and a woman and was able to give deputies a description of the alleged suspects’ vehicle.

The vehicle was located on SR 772 near Liberty Hill Road and was stopped by a deputy, but fled from the scene when a Chillicothe police officer stopped to assist, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Chillicothe officers pursued the suspect vehicle north on SR 772 when police tried to use Stop Stix near Chillicothe. The sheriff’s office said the suspects swerved the vehicle and allegedly tried to run over a Chillicothe police officer.

The pursuit ended when the suspects’ vehicle and the attached camper got stuck in an alleyway near South Paint Street and East Fifth Street in Chillicothe.

The man, Anthony Jernee, 45, and the woman, Terri Diaz, 48, were taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Jernee is charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, and failure to comply with a peace officer. Diaz is facing charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, failure to comply, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Both are in custody at the Ross County Jail.