UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions.

A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions.

The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway.

DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol there are no in juries.

7News is working to get more information, refresh for updates.