A federal grand jury has returned a sixteen-count indictment charging Ashley Miller, 36, of Akron, Ohio, with four counts of mail fraud, four counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, and four counts of aggravated identity theft related to her involvement in a scheme to steal approximately $1.1 million from U.S. Bank customers.

According to court records, from May 2021 to October 2021, the defendant was employed as a customer service agent for Dial American, a third-party vendor for U.S. Bank contracted to do various customer service duties over the telephone.

Court documents state that during this timeframe, Miller allegedly devised a scheme to obtain funds from U.S. Bank customers by changing an account holder’s original mailing address for debit cards issued by U.S. Bank, causing debit cards to be mailed to a residential address in Akron owned by the defendant.

It is alleged that the defendant then used these debit cards for personal use by making fraudulent withdrawals from various ATMs. In total, court documents state that Miller compromised approximately 299 accounts for about $1,118,391.82.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum; in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.