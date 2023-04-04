An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison after his son went to school with a backpack full of drugs that he tried to get back before anyone found out.

Corey Tbren Rice pleaded guilty on March 16 to felony charges of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

He also plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge of endangering children

On Monday, April 3, Rice was sentenced to at least five years and no more than 7.5 years.

Rice can be released after five years if he has good behavior but if Rice is released and re-offends he could get 30 more months in prison.

Officials said Rice sent his son to Hills Elementary School in Jefferson County with the wrong backpack.

Teachers at the school discovered a smell of weed and when they checked the backpack they found it full of drugs.

Officials at the school contacted the sheriff’s department and Rice, who asked to switch the backpacks but changed his mind and ran off into another state.

Rice was eventually found in Columbus, Mississippi, and returned to Jefferson County.

According to our news partner, The Herald-Star, Rice apologized to the judge, “I just want to apologize for the situation just in general,” he said. “Me, being a father, being a man…I just want to apologize and let you know I take full responsibility for the situation that occurred.”