Disturbing footage released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a man shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he was trying to break into their residence in Sidney, Ohio, on the morning of July 31.

The video shows 22-year-old James Rayl approaching the front door of the home on North Kuther Road. He rings the doorbell several times and waits outside before shouldering the door and eventually breaking it open.

As he starts to enter the house, he is shot three times. He stumbles down the pathway and lies in front of the garage. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he died on the scene, local media reported.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury decided not to go forward with charges against the father, local media reported.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful