An Ohio woman was allegedly caught on camera at work pulling a toddler’s hair.

Police are accusing Kristian Hemmitt of pulling a 1-year-olds hair, carrying the toddler by the hair, and throwing her on the ground.

The hair pull was so violent that Hemmitt that the hair came out of the toddler’s head and Hemmitt allegedly threw the hair away in the trash to hide the abuse, according to KTXS and police reports.

It’s also reported that Hemmitt tried to make the child’s hair look different so it wouldn’t be noticeable that she didn’t pull out any of the toddler’s hair.

The toddler did have to get medical treatment.

Hemmitt was held on $130,000 bond and was told not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.