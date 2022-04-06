After a cow was shot, Ohio deputies are investigating a livestock incident.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says a cow was shot in the Raccoon Road area of Clay Township and the investigation has revealed that the animal was shot from the roadway, from a vehicle and with a high-powered rifle.

The Ohio Farm Bureau is offering a $5,000 award for any individual who provides information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

If you have information, please contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-446-6555