Officials in Belmont County say they are looking for a man that assaulted a woman near the Park and Ride off I-470

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say the assault happened on County Road 214 around 6:20 PM.

Officials say a witness observed a man assaulting a woman near the park and ride.

The man is described as a white male in his late 20s and early 30s with tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

Police say the victim is a white woman with blonde hair and has injuries to her face.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says the suspect left the scene in a grey hatchback that could be a Ford Fiesta with a loud exhaust.

Anyone that has a matching description of the vehicle or individuals, please call the The Ohio Highway Patrol at 740-695-0915

No photo of the male was made available at this time.