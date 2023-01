Magnifying glass with the word missing

Deputies out of the Sheriff’s Office in Tuscarawas County are looking for a missing elderly woman, according to news outlets.

Outlets say deputies are looking for 75-year-old Sally Bauman who was last seen Wednesday.

Sally has is:

5’4

140 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

News outlets say she is driving in a white Buick Verano.

No photo of Sally was given at this time.

You can contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information at (330) 339-2000.