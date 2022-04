Deputies in Ohio are looking for a man that has been missing since late March.

Hocking County Sheriff’s Department says Nicholas Cole, 29, has been missing since he last spoke to a family member on March 25.

The office says Cole has made suicidal ideations in the past.

Cole is labeled as, 6’0” and 150 pounds.

If you have seen Nicholas Cole or know his location, please call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office/911 Center at (740) 385-2131. You can call/text anonymously (740) 380-HCSO.