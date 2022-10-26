Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

Deputies in Coshocton say they are looking for suspects that broke into a house and fired a gun at the resident inside.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 2:11 am for a home invasion.

Officials say two males forced entry into the residence, and upon entry fired a weapon toward the resident inside.

The resident was able to leave the home and called 911 from a neighbor.

Deputies say they cleared the home and the suspects left the home on foot.

No description of the suspects were given at this time.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation and if anyone has information to contact the Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.